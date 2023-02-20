LG Sinha Attends Opening Ceremony Of 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav At Jammu University

The largest theatre festival of Asia will provide an opportunity to the audience to acquaint with the glorious theatre culture of the country: LG

JAMMU, Feb 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the opening ceremony of 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the largest theatre festival of Asia at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The theatre festival is being organized by National School of Drama in collaboration with the University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor said the festival will provide an opportunity to the audience to acquaint with the glorious theatre culture of the country.

“Bharat Rang Mahotsav is a tribute to the creativity and enterprise of theatre which has entertained and inspired many generations. In our ancient tradition, theatre was considered as the medium which combined two other performing art forms- music and dance,” said the Lt Governor.

Natya Veda, the fifth Veda, reflects India’s glorious theatre and creative tradition. Great personalities such as Kalidas, Shudrak, Bhavabhuti are the very foundation of our theatre culture and this Amrit Kaal, art lovers and youth must aspire for greater creativity, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor highlighted the initiatives taken by the UT Administration for developing a vibrant environment for the theatre culture to flourish in Jammu Kashmir

It is our endeavour to provide mentoring to the Children and budding artistes through Theatre in Education Centre of National School of Drama. One such Centre has been established in Srinagar and another Centre will start in Jammu, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called for concrete measures for theatre adaptation of selected stories and organizing theatre & production workshops in schools & colleges.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the contribution of the eminent theatre personalities in the promotion of theatre in J&K UT.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University and Prof. Ramesh Chander Gour, Director, NSD informed about the activities to be carried out during the theatre festival.

Padma Shri Balwant Thakur and other prominent theatre personalities were also present on the occasion.