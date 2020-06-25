Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric

MUMBAI: Siyaram’s, one of the leading textile brand launches Anti-Corona range of fabric tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs to fight against the spread of pandemic.

As India witnesses a surge in the number of cases with every passing day, Siyaram’s conducted an extensive research and a series of detailed studies for weeks to develop an innovative fabric that helps in combating Corona virus in an effective way.

The new Anti-Corona fabric provides a 24/7 silent sentinel protection from the deadly virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, a global leader in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years dedicated to research and development of safe & innovative biotech solutions.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94 pc effectiveness against Coronavirus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water. (AGENCIES)