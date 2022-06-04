Six police officers transferred in J&K

JAMMU, June 4: The J&K Government on Saturday ordered transfer of six police officers in the police administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued in this regard, T. Namgyal Kalon, ADGP Traffic, J&K, has been transterred and posted as Director SKPA, Udhampur, relieving Dr. S.D. Singh of the additional charge of the post.

Vikramjit Singh, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as IGP Traffic, J&K. Vivek Gupta, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, holding additional charge of DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, has transferred and posted as DIG Traffic Jammu, relieving Javid Ahmed Koul, of the additional charge of the post. “He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range.

Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, SSP PCR Jammu, has been transferred and posted as I/c DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range. Javid Ahmed Koul, SO to ADGP Traffic, J&K, holding additional charge of DIG Traffic Kashmir and DIG Traffic, Jammu, has transferred and posted as Incharge DIG Traffic Kashmir, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of SO to IGP Traffic, J&K”.

Shahid Mehraj Rather, Commandant IR 6th Bn, has been transferred and posted as incharge DIG Armed Kashmir against an available vacancy.