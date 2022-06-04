Over 34L pilgrims pay obeisance at Vaishno Devi in first 5-months this year

JAMMU, June 4: With life returning back on track as Covid pandemic is settling down, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra witnessed a huge rush of pilgrims in the first five months this year as more than 34 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the holy shrine situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a huge rush of pilgrims at Katra town and on an average, daily 35,000 to 40,000 pilgrims are registering for the yatra nearly after a gap of two years because of the pandemic, official sources said.

This year in the first five months thill May, 34,67,222 (34.67 lakh) lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Bhawan, said an official. He said in 2021, in the said period, 17,77,524 lakh devotees visited the cave shrine, which means the figure has almost doubled this year.

This year, in the month of January, 4,38,521, in February, 3,61,074, in March, 778669, in April, 902192 and in May, 986766 devotees offered prayers at the revered shrine.

However, in 2021, in the month of January, 408061, in February 389549, in March, 525198, in April 321735 in and in May, 45155 pilgrims visited the Bhawan.

The yatra witnessed immense decline due to Covid pandemic second wave last year, he said and added that the COVID guidelines still have to be followed by the pilgrims like wearing masks, maintaining social distance while performing darshan and frequent use of sanitizers. (Agencies)