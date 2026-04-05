Six Drug Peddlers Held In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu, Apr 5: Six alleged drug peddlers were apprehended along with contraband substances in Reasi, Poonch and Jammu districts on Sunday, police said.

Taking prompt action following the circulation of several videos on social media showing the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs at Purana Daroor market near Katra town of Reasi, police nabbed four people and recovered a consignment of banned tablets from them, a police officer said.

He identified the apprehended individuals as Rashpal Singh, Uttam Singh, Sohal Lal — all residents of Katra — and Joginder Singh of Kanjali and further legal action was initiated against them.

Iftikhar Hussain was arrested along with 8.80 grams of heroin during checking in Mandi area of Poonch, while another drug peddler, Uttra Kumar Suryawanshi of Chhattisgarh, was taken into custody from Karloop bridge in Gajansoo area of Jammu after one kg of Ganja was recovered from him, the officer said. He said both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Agencies)