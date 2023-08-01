SIU Kupwara Attaches Plots Of Land Of Terrorist Operating From Pakistan

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Plots of land belonging to a terrorist, operating from Pakistan, were attached by police in J-K’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, officials said.

The attachments were made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in a case against Al-Barq terror outfit member Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi, a resident of Kachama village in the district, they said.

Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigation in the case ”of Kupwara police station registered under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), a team of SIU Kupwara Police led to identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist’s property of land measuring 6 kanals and 3 marlas located at multiple locations within the district,” an official said.

This measure aims at disrupting Qureshi’s illicit network and restricting his ability to carry out acts of terror, he said. Qureshi has been a persistent threat to the peace and security of the Union Territory since the time he ex-filtrated to Pakistan in the early 90s, the official said. ”He is a member of the Al-Barq terror outfit and is currently operating from PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) as launching commander. Farooq’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the (Kashmir) valley in the past,” he said. ”The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities,” the official said.

Police said the attachment of property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It underscores the unwavering commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure, they said. (Agencies)