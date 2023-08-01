MP Cyclist Travelling Solo Across Country Meets Northern Army Commander In J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 1: Aasha Malviya, a 24-year-old athlete and mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh who is on pan-India cycle tour to prove that women are safe in India, on Tuesday met General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Upendra Dwivedi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Before departing for Srinagar to coninue her nine-month-old mission, Malviya paid tribute to the bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial in the Northern Command headquarters, the Army said.

Malviya started her solo journey from Bhopal on the foundation day of her home state last year on November 1, and plans to end her tour this Independence Day in New Delhi after covering a total of 25,000 km.

The Northern Command’s official Twitter handle shared a few pictures of Malviya’s visit to its headquarters and her interaction with Lt Gen Dwivedi.

In a tweet, the Army said Lt Gen Dwivedi and all the ranks complimented Malviya for her awareness campaign on women safety and women empowerment.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdr_NC & all ranks of #DhruvaCommand compliment the dedication and #commitment of Ms Aasha Malviya, a National #athlete & Mountaineer, who is on her mission across India, to spread awareness on #WomenSafety & #WomenEmpowerment,” the tweet from the Northern Command said.

“…While moving to #Srinagar she interacted with the Army Commander at Udhampur and paid tribute to the bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial,” it added. (Agencies)