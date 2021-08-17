Situation in Afghanistan legacy of Biden’s foreign policy, this wasn’t the way to leave: Omar

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Claiming that the situation in Afghanistan was the legacy of US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that this was not the way to leave.

Mr Abdullah, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), said that Biden can’t blame former US president Donald Trump or anyone else for this. As the President of US you set the final date and created a vacuum, he added.

The former chief minister said that he doesn’t grudge the US for their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn’t the way to leave. I don’t grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn’t the way to leave. @JoeBiden this is on you. You can’t blame Trump or anyone else for this. As @POTUS you set the final date & created a vacuum. This is your foreign policy legacy, make no mistake, Mr Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Mr Abdullah was referring to a video from an airport in Kabul which has gone viral on social media. In the video people could be seen trying to hold on to an aircraft, which was about the take off from the airport. Later in the video, two people were seen falling off the plane that had taken off. Thousands of Afghan nationals thronged to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the country as the Taliban took over. (Agencies)