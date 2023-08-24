Sinha pays obeisance to ‘Chhari Mubarak’ at Dashnami Akhara

4.45 lakh perform darshan so far

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today offered prayers to Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara at Srinagar today where Chhari Pujan was performed on August 21 by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all, an official spokesman said.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, was present when Sinha offered the prayers, he said.

The spokesman said the ‘Chhari-Pujan’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Panchami’ is an important ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of to the Amarnath shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

“The holy mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave on August 26 following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak yatra,” he added

After the Puja, Mahant Ji told reporters that it was a practice of the head of the state to visit the Dashnami Akhara for paying respects to the holy mace.

“Before 1989, the head of the state would visit to pay respects. Till Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was alive, there used to be a big gathering of around 20,000 people on this occasion and he would address it,” added Mahant Ji.

Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Srinagar was founded by Late Mahant, Mahadev Gir Ji.

The LG was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. Prayers were also offered for long lasting peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, (SASB) has been visiting Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara for performing Chhari-Pujan for three consecutive years.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aizaz Ahmed, ADGP Vijay Kumar, DIG Kashmir, Sunil Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Kumar Balwal and In Charge Security Chhari-Mubarak for year 2023 Sunil Singh Rana were among present on occasion.

Mahant Ji said arrangements have been made for live streaming of Pujan that shall be performed at all night halts enroute to holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji. In case there is issue with connectivity, recorded video shall be uploaded at https://www.youtube.com/@mdgiri.

As per reports no yatri visited the holy cave today while 167 performed darshan yesterday taking total number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine in last 54 days since the 62 day yatra commenced on July 1 this year to 4,45,437.

The annual Yatra will culminate on Sawan Purnima falling on August 31 when holy mace led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji the founder of True Trust reaches the cave shrine in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district for darshan.