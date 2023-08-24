JU VC chairs maiden meeting of CIQA for DD&OE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, today chaired the first meeting of CIQA for the Directorate of Distance and Online Education.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai informed that JU is the first University in the UT J&K to offer online M Com and M A (English) programmes under UGC-DEB regulations 2020 through its Directorate of Distance and Online Education.

To make the programme successful and create a good pool of faculty, the Vice-Chancellor called for exploring the possibilities for engaging faculty resources from abroad as well who shall conduct online sessions. He urged that the study material should be created in such a manner that it generates interest among students and it is important that student feedback is taken.

The Vice-Chancellor opined that the admission of international students along with national enrolment shall help to promote diversity and inclusion. He emphasized on the efficiency of the learning Management System (LMS) and highlighted its importance for enhancing online learning experiences.

Vice Chancellor appreciated the Director, DD&OE Prof Neelu Rohmetra and the Directorate for taking various innovative initiatives and reforms in the Directorate in last one year.

Earlier, Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance and Online Education, JU, spoke in detail about the modalities and the preparations of launching online progammes in the session 2023. She said that the students enrolled for online programmes (M Com & MA English) shall offer pedagogy programmes, dynamism, flexibility and shall maintain quality standards and benchmarks. She further contemplated that the online education initiative is in sync with NEP-2020 mandate in order to promote lifelong learning and reach to the doorsteps using technology.

Prof Rohmetra dwelt in detail about various best practices being followed in DD&OE as part of other agenda items. She also appraised the house about various upcoming initiatives of DD&OE in near future including infrastructural additions like setting up of digital studios and student support systems including establishment of Information cum Counseling Cell, creation of Examination Unit, Alumni Cell and inclusion of the students of Directorate in the placement initiatives of University through office of Dean Students’ Placement.

Dr Ginny Dogra, Deputy Director DIQA presented agenda of the meeting, which was attended by CIQA members; Prof Rahul Gupta, Registrar; Prof Rajeev Rattan, Director, CDC; Dr Sandeep Gupta, Regional Director, IGNOU, Jammu; Prof Sucheta Pathania, Prof Rajni Bala, Prof Sandeep Pandita, Prof Jeevan Jyoti, Virender Koundal, Dr V Nagendra Rao, Dr Jaspal Singh Warwal, Dr Ginny Dogra, Deputy Director, DIQA, Dr Saran Broca and Rajnesh Baru.