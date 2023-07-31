Sinha interacts with citizens, addresses their grievances

“LG’s Mulaqaat”

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the citizens who had registered their grievances on JKIGRAMS, during “LG’s Mulaqaat” at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor also reviewed action taken by the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials on the past grievances received from the citizens.

The Lt Governor said, citizens’ growing trust in grievance redressal mechanism is an indicator of effective and efficient system, improved quality of public services, responsiveness and reliability.

“Responsiveness is crucial for the various administrative departments to ensure quality of life, and socio-economic growth. Implementation of all the welfare schemes, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, is fostering inclusive development,” the Lt Governor said.

On the complaints of Manmeet Singh, resident of village Dhangri, Rajouri and Haji Amir Ud Din from Ashtangoo, Bandipora pertaining to Revenue Department and implementation of water supply scheme, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to personally visit the spot and submit the report to the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

Anayat Parvez from Lohai Malhar, Kathua drew the attention of the Lt Governor to the construction of bridge over Bheni River in his locality, on which the Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) informed the chair that the work for the construction of the said bridge will start in the coming months.

Responding to the complaints of Jahangir Hassan Sheikh from Baramulla and Aman Hussain from Ramban regarding sanctioning of land compensation, the Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioners and concerned departments to take appraisal of the similar matters put forth by the complainants and address the issues on merit.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to look into the unresolved complaints/cases and submit action taken reports to Lt Governor’s secretariat.

Deputy Commissioners should also monitor the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan in the Districts. Swachhta Abhiyan must be the priority of district administrations, he added.

He further impressed on the officials for ensuring operationalization of District-wise help desks for industrial investment proposals.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the power scenario, efforts being put in to end the practice of beggary, saturation of Unique Identity Card, reducing the gap in granting old age pension.

Road accidents due to old and dilapidated vehicles should be looked into seriously to reduce the accidents, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of all officials and stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Muharram and ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He also reviewed the preparations of District Administrations, all the departments for the Independence Day celebration.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.