Counter Intelligence Kashmir Raids Several Locations In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a Terror-crime case.

According to sources, the searches were carried out by the CIK sleuths, who were assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The searches were part of an ongoing probe into a terror-crime case.

If sources are to be believed the raids were part of a case already registered at CIK police station in Srinagar and raids were conducted to members of banned outfits.

The raids were going on at many places when the report was being filed. (KNS)