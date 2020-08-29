Silverlines opens first wedding jewellery lounge in Chandigarh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Silverlines opened its door to the first ever exclusive wedding jewellery lounge in Chandigarh at Sector 17-C, which will provide a whole new wedding jewellery buying experience to the people of tricity.

This lounge features with some of the most beautiful, rare, and exclusive diamond jewellery. Weather it comes to Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Earrings, Chandeliers or Rings, Silverlines has it all to fulfill requirements of jewellery lover’s of the tricity under one roof.

Launching the new store, Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Silverlines said, “We are kicking off in Chandigarh which is buzzing with so many enthusiastic diamond buyers. The number of exclusive wedding jewellery designs is a testimony to the interest levels to glamorously look apart in wedding functions. We will also be expanding our product range to cater to different jewellery segments”.

To deliver on the promise of providing quality diamond jewellery at wholesale rates, Silverlines is working with best jewellery designers in the country. Silverlines have been proven over the years to be the very best in offering high quality diamond jewellery.

With the launch of this new store, due to the prevailing COVID situation and proposed Government social distancing protocols, Silverlines aims to send personal invitations to interested diamond buyers and also fix separate time slots to showcase exclusive wedding jewellery.