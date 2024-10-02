Significant turnout in vote boycott areas of North Kashmir

Irfan Tramboo

Pattan, Oct 1: Few areas in North Kashmir, historically known for boycotts, saw significant voter turnout today in Phase III of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

People took the lead, emphasizing the futility of staying away from the electoral process and calling for the resolution of long-standing issues.

Throughout the day, Excelsior visited various areas in North Kashmir, from Pattan to Palhallan, Sangrama and Azad Gunj in Baramulla.

Residents in these areas, including youngsters, stated that the main motivation behind their participation was the desire for representatives who would voice their concerns, gone “unheard” so far.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, 43, from Raipora, Palhallan, shared that they had been boycotting elections for decades, which, in his view, had achieved nothing. He emphasized the need to change this trend.

“As a result, our issues remain unresolved. We don’t get regular electricity, there’s an acute shortage of drinking water, and power bills are inflated. I don’t know how a poor man can afford to pay them every month,” he said.

Another resident of Palhallan, 54-year-old Ghulam Nabi, while waiting to cast his vote, expressed that the boycott only benefitted a few select people while the masses suffered.

“Start counting, and I’ll tell you how many issues we face. The boycott resulted in losses for the locals and nothing else,” he said.

At a nearby Polling Station set up in a Government school, a good number of people had gathered to vote. Some expressed their desire for a Government led by representatives who would address their everyday issues, noting that the boycott had left many problems unresolved for years.

Sixty-two-year-old Ghulam Rasool, holding his voter information slip, said that Palhallan is a vast area that has been neglected for years, with the boycott adding to their suffering.

“We’re struggling for water and facing many other issues. In recent years, the situation wasn’t conducive, leading to boycotts, but that only worsened our problems. Issues remained unresolved. But this time, we’re out for change,” he said.

In Baramulla’s Azadgunj, voters also turned out in large numbers, seeking resolutions to their problems and stressing the importance of safeguarding their children’s future.

Hajira Akhtar, a woman in her late 40s who voted for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections in July, said she has high expectations for the next Government in J&K.

“We face hardships at every turn. We seek relief and a brighter future for our children. This is only the second time I’ve voted in my life, the first was in July,” she said.

Sahil, 32, from Janbazpora, noted that people want development, and the youth are now eager to join the “mainstream.”

He also mentioned that if Jamaat-e-Islami can contest elections without fear, the youth shouldn’t hesitate to do the same.

“People want peace and progress. The youth are ready to be part of the mainstream and seek change,” he added.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, a 62-year-old from Sopore’s Iqbal Nagar, said he cast his vote against what he called the exploitative policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The BJP has instilled fear in the people and is exploiting our resources. My vote is against the Central Government’s direct rule, which has harmed the people of Kashmir. We’re voting to keep the BJP at bay,” he said.