SIA seals properties worth crores of rupees belonging to Jamat-e-Islami across J&K

SRINAGAR, Dec 17: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday sealed several properties worth crores of rupees of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) across the Union Territory, officials said.

The properties at about a dozen locations worth about Rs 100 crore were barred with restrictions on usage and entry in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts, they said.

The properties were barred after being notified by District Magistrates of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara on the recommendation of the SIA, the officials said.

The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, they said.

These premises/structures were barred and entry and usage was prohibited, besides “Red Entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records, the officials said.

During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan (in Ganderbal) were currently running from out of these JeI properties on a rent basis, they said.

After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired, the officials said.

They said these properties are the third set of properties to be notified in a series of properties belonging to the JeI.

“The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in UT of J-K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear,” they said.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by the agency, the officials said. (Agencies)