Azad appoints office bearers of DAP State Committee J&K

Saroori among three appointed as Vice Chairmen

Srinagar, Dec 17: Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday appointed the office bearers of DAP State Committee Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad has appointed Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Tara Chand and G M Saroori have been appointed Vice Chairmen of the committee while Manohar Lal Sharma, Abdul Majid Wani, Haji Abdul Rashid, Balwan Singh, Suman Bhagat, Sardar Arvinder Singh Micky, Ghulam Nabi Ratanpuri, Chaudhary Nizamuddin, Vinod Mishra and Vinod Kaul have been appointed as General Secretaries of the committee.

Azad has also appointed Hira Lal Abrol, Arun Singh Raju, Adv. Masood Chowdhary, Aradhana Andotra, Santosh Majotra, Rehana Anjum, Mehboob Bhatt, Lovely Gupta, Adv. Imran Hafiz, Riaz Ahmed Naaz, Priti Khajuria and Gul Tasleem Anjum as Secretaries of the committee.

Adv. M K Bhardwaj, Adv. Aslam Goni, Adv. Manzoor Ganai, Adv. Muzaffar Parrey, Dr Abdul Gani Ahangar and Salman Nizami have been appointed as working committee members while Taj Mohi-ud-din and R.S. Chib are already working as Treasurer and General Secretary will continue, the document sent by DAP said.

R.S.Chib was appointed as General Secretary I/C Media & Communication deptt while Salman Nizami has been appointed as Chief Spokesperson of the party.

All Vice Chairmen, General Secretaries, Treasurer and both Provincial Presidents (Jammu and Kashmir) will be members of the Working Committee while all Secretaries will be special invitees of the Working Committee. (KNO)