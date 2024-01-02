JAMMU, Jan 2: State Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Jammu. The raids are said to be in connection with a case pertaining to terror financing and Hawala transactions.
Sources said that in Belicharana area under Satwari police station, a team of SIA led by Inspector rank officer arrived today afternoon to carry out searches at the residence of a cop . The said cop is presently posted in armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir police and is posted in Kashmir Valley.
SIA Raids Cop’s House In Jammu In Terror Financing Case
