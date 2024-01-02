Fuel Stations Go Dry In Jammu As Transporters Strike On Centre’s New Law On Hit & Run Cases

Jammu, Jan 2: People face hardships as several fuel stations went dry in Jammu in view of the strike by the transporters opposing new law of the Central government in hit and run cases.

The transporters in various districts of Jammu region under the banner of All J&K Transporters Association staged protests demanding roll back of the new law.

“The law should be imposed to every citizen. Why only drivers of commercial vehicles are entitled to face rigorous punishment and heavy fine in hit and run cases,” said transporters union leader.

He said that the government should take a call and amend the law.

Meanwhile several filling stations went dry due to the strike because of non-supply of fuel by the tankers.

Few petrol pumps witnessed huge rush of people standing in queue for fuel.

The transporters staged protest at Lakhanpur in Kathua district–the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)