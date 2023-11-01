SIA Completes 2 Yrs Existence, Anti-Terror Agency Go All Out In Achieving Zero Terrorism In J&K

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: As J&K Police State Investigation Agency (SIA) completes two years of existence, the agency played a pivotal role in achieving ‘zero terrorism’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA, formed on November 1, 2021, as part of a broader counter-terror strategy, was primarily tasked with investigating and prosecuting terror-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir and was designated as the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

” SIA considers itself a dedicated ally and integral part of the country’s anti-terror law enforcement establishment and has successfully led its substantial assistance in various important cases (Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq killing in 1990) to India’s national investigating agencies like the NIA, CBI, ED, etc, which has reinforced the efforts of all agencies in India’s fight against terrorism,” a statement of the Agency said.

In these two years, the agency registered 45 cases and took over an additional 12 cases from other police stations in J&K for further investigation.

“The agency has successfully charged 31 cases, bringing perpetrators to justice, and arrested 99 accused persons,” he said.

The agency has successfully investigated a wide range of cases pertaining to espionage, terror financing, narco-terrorism, terror acts, and minority killings.

Notably, the SIA unearthed the modus operandi and larger criminal conspiracy of adversaries involved in financing terrorism through the proceeds of narcotics, the use of crypto-currencies, etc.

SIA has played a pivotal role in investigating nine different cases related to SIM cards found to be misused for the perpetuation of unlawful acts, revealing vulnerabilities in the SIM issuance process.

In another very important terror financing case involving former minister Babu Singh, nine accused persons were arrested, and a hawala network involved in terror financing was busted, in which terrorist sympathizers in J&K were operating through Dubai using crypto wallets, SIA said.

The agency was successful in busting a narco-terror module by digging deep into a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the lynchpin, a woman OGW of a proscribed terrorist organization.

“Investigation exposed the cross-LOC narcotics and drug smuggling module operating under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with the active support and connivance of agencies of Pakistan hostile to India,” SIA said.

The agency also managed to defeat the evil designs of the enemy by arresting a mole in the force who, in “connivance” with terrorist organizations and the agencies of Pakistan, was providing vital information and documents pertaining to security forces and important installations to the enemy, thereby helping secessionist agencies wage war against India.

Taking stringent measures to curb the terror ecosystem, during this period, SIA conducted raids at 166 locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Following the legal process of attachment of properties used for anti-national activities, 217 properties associated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an unlawful association in India, were identified, out of which 57 properties were notified under UAPA provisions, which significantly weakened the logistics of the proscribed outfit,” SIA said.

Pursuing its larger objective of taking the investigation and prosecution of terror-related cases to its logical conclusions, the investigation of the three-decade-old case of the murder of Neel Kanth Ganjoois is being actively pursued, demonstrating its unwavering commitment and resolve to deliver justice in all terror incidents, no matter how old they may be.

The agency, in an inquiry, uncovered a module involved in the laundering of illegal proceeds and its use in unlawful activities. The inquiry resulted in the registration of a formal criminal case. During the investigation, SIA unveiled money laundering to the tune of more than Rs. 85 crore. The case is under active investigation, and SIA reiterates its commitment to bringing all those involved to justice, besides unraveling the broader nexus behind this act.

The agency, in a resounding blow to terror financing, froze INR 1,21,84,382 in 134 bank accounts, believed to be proceeds of crime, and seized INR 5,19,86,810 in cash. Pakistani currency worth 9,820 and 15,000 US dollars were also seized during this period, SIA said.

The agency has initiated a special drive to trace all absconders of terrorism-related cases, including old TADA and POTA cases, and produce them before the courts for trial under law. They have identified 734 absconders of TADA/POTA cases, out of which 369 have been verified and 82 traced at home.

While taking action against high-profile terror sympathizers operating internationally, the agency suspended seven passports, impounded two passports, and issued 17 lookout circulars (LoCs).

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, three black notices for identification of the dead bodies of Pakistani terrorists were issued through INTERPOL, the SIA said.

SIA has also made substantial progress in establishing the involvement of an ex-MLA of a regional political party of J&K who had “facilitated” the transportation of Mohammed Amin Baba, alias Abid, the then Divisional Commander of Hizb ul Mujahideen (HM), in the official allotted vehicle of the ex-MLA from Kashmir to the Wagah/Attari border, enabling his crossing over to Pakistan on a fake identity based on forged travel and identity documents.

“Through investigation and inquiries, the agency also un-earthed intricate modus operandi adopted by Pakistan-based terror handlers to domestically generate terror funds from the sale of seats in MBBS and other professional courses for admission in Pakistan-based institutions to students from Kashmir and divert funds so raised into terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K,” SIA said.

“During the last two years, SIA J&K has not only met its mandate but exceeded expectations in its two years of inception, making a loud impact on the security landscape in the region. The agency remains committed to its mission of safeguarding the peace and security of the nation and achieving zero terrorism in J&K in particular and in the country as a whole,” the statement said.

The agency is all set to achieve new heights by ensuring professional and quality investigation of all terrorism-related cases and smashing the overground worker network of terrorists within and outside the UT of J&K to wipe out terrorism completely, SIA said. (AGENCIES)