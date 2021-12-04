Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board makes verifiable RT-PCR report mandatory for yatra

KATRA, Dec 4: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has appealed the visiting devotees to adherence to the Covid-Appropriate Behaviour, taking precautions to curb spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and not let down their guard in the wake of a recent spike in Covid cases.

The Chief Executive Officer of SMVD Shrine Board has appealed to the pilgrims coming on the pilgrimage of Holy Shrine to keep with them the valid and verifiable RT-PCR report of not more than 72 hours.

Pilgrims have also been advised to keep with them masks, besides maintaining social distance norms. It has already been mandatory for the pilgrims to wear face masks/face cover(s) and every yatri proceeding on the yatra is being scanned through Thermal Scanners at the yatra entry points.

For the awareness of the visiting pilgrims about various precautionary measures to be adopted in view of COVID-19, regular announcements are also being made on the already installed Multi-Purpose Audio System and Hi-Tech Video Walls on the track.

Noteworthy that the Shrine Board is sanitizing its premises in sync with the guidelines and protocols for ensuring safety of the visiting pilgrims, staff and the public at large.