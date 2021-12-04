J&K Govt Suspends 3 Public Works (R&B) Department Engineers

JAMMU, Dec 4: Government of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday put under suspension three Public Works (R&B) Department engineers in Udhampur after names of the trio were mentioned in a First Information Report by CBI, Jammu.

The Government Order number 361-PW(R&B) of 2021, reads that pending into their conduct, the Engineers, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, designation Superintending Engineer, PW(R&B) Circle Udhampur; P.K Koul, Technical Officer of Superintending Engineer, PW(R&B) Circle Udhampur and Sanjay Koul, Junior Engineer PW(R&B) Circle Udhampur are hereby placed under suspension in terms of Rule-31 (1) of Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 with immediate effect.

The government order has referred to a First Information Report under section 154 CrPC in case FIR number RC0042021A0012 it received from CBI, Jammu and relevant communication number CE/Estab/2279 dated 03.12.2021 from Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Jammu to invoke suspension of the three engineers. (Agencies)