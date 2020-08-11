Shri Krishna A source of bliss in times of peril

S K Vaid

In 3228 BCE in Mathura, a child was born who was destined to model the spiritual and temporal destiny of mankind – Shri Krishna. His birth day is celebrated as Krishna Janam Asthmi with great fervour and zeal in India during the Bhadro /Monsoon month.Shri Krishna is considered as one of the rarest and powerful incarnations of Lord Vishnu. On this day, Krishna temples are decorated, processions are taken out and host of bhajans and kirtans taking place along with Satsang. Kite flying, dance-drama enactments of the youthful life of Krishna (Rasleela) and devotional singing mark the day.Dahi Handi is another important aspect of this festival which is observed on 2nd day.

Janamashtami Special

In his 125 years of life, Sri Krishna made an indelible impression upon mankind collective consciousness- re-educating the world about Devotion and Dharma as well as ultimate reality. His life was a Model for people in days past, the modern world and surely for those in ages to come. Seeing Krishna as perfect personification divinity, to this day hundreds of millions of people pray to him, chant his names, meditate on his form and try to put his teachings into practice. His life has inspired a treasure house of poetry, music, painting, sculpture and other fine arts. His story is source of joy and inspiration for people from all walks of life.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita was taught by blessed Narayan himself to Arjuna, compiled by Vyasa the ancient seer, in the middle of Mahabharata. The famous Gita Shastra is an epitome of the essentials of whole Vedic teaching. A Knowledge of its teaching lead to realization of all human aspirations. Krishna did not fight but made sure that his cousins the Pandavas won. The Gita repeats that restraint and freedom from desire are essential to spiritual perfection. Attachment to objects, a sense of ego, is the Characteristics of lower nature. If we are to raise to knowledge of our true- self, we must conquer lower nature with its ignorance and inertia, its love of worldly possessions etc. According to Gita, an action which is obligatory, which is performed without attachment, without love or hate and without desiring any fruit is Goodness.

Lord Krishna did not teach to turn away from own relations to attain self realization. He taught to be free from all attachments, maintaining loving relationship and upholding family responsibilities.

At a time when COVID-19 has created crisis of unprecedented magnitude, has killed people, Covid warriors etc, the Bhagawat gita can be medicine to it. The public should consider the health not just of humans but of animals and environment to avert future crisis, otherwise destruction of ecosystem will make disease outbreaks including pandemics more likely.Also through Bhadavad Gita, the word ‘Shoucham’ meaning cleaniness has been mentioned a number of times.There is no choice for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and everyone to do their duty (Karma). We should trust Lord Krishna and he will take care of us in the same way, he looked after Arjuna. Where there is lord Krishna, there is victory.A mere thought of his and our faith in him will fill us with bliss and we will surely win the war against COVID-19.

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com