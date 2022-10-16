Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine Corridor

Ronik Sharma

According to the perspective of religious tourism, Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine is one of the most revered locations of Lord Shiva in the district of Poonch of Jammu & Kashmir Union territory and also holds a great spiritual and religious significance. It is also among the locations that those travelling on a religious pilgrimage can visit easily. At the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine, Lord Shiva made an appearance as Swayambhu, a naturally occurring Shiva, and there are also many more old Devi Devta idols there.The temple’s architecture is exquisite.This old shrine was unable to be developed like other well-known holy sites in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the Country because of its distant position in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. The majesty of this holy sanctuary can only be fully appreciated by those who have been there to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. Numerous people in this place have seen such marvels, which are also very difficult to describe. Only after Prime Minister Modi’s arrival will this place be able to advance for development. It’s possible that he was either uninformed about the glory of this revered, ancient shrine or was never told to go there. If he had known about this holy spot, he would have definitely come here.The promotion of religious tourism and religious historical shrines is also one of the central government’s main initiatives in the development sector. Since the prime minister took office, it appears that efforts to encourage religious pilgrimage are progressing in the right direction. One might surmise that things are moving in the right manner in terms of promoting religious tourism. Everyone is aware that the Central government started the PRASHAD scheme in 2014-15 under the Ministry of Tourism, and its name is National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). This program’s major goal is to find and develop pilgrimage sites and locations across India in order to improve the religious tourism industry. The Central Government’s project seeks to integrate pilgrimage locations in a prioritised, organised, and sustainable manner to offer a whole religious tourism experience. In addition, some reports assert that religious tourism is expanding rapidly in India. All of this is a result of the Central Government’s outstanding initiative and efforts. Without a doubt, the management team of the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine maintains the temple well, and many developments have been made with the active support of Atal Pithadhishwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Swami vishawatma Nand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, who serves as Mahant of the Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch and is also Rajguru. Shri Dashnami Akhara is regarded as one of the holiest shrines by many saints who resided there and continued to serve as Mahants of the respected Shrine of Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch. District Poonch is home to a number of ancient religious shrines, with major centres of pilgrimage spread throughout the district. In order to encourage the comprehensive religious tourism experience by integrating religious development into the development of pilgrimage, tourist locations in a planned, prioritised, and sustainable manner this is the right time to develop Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine in a well manner.A thorough plan for the development of the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine under the central government schemes for religious tourism like PRASHAD Scheme is required at this time, with the active assistance and cooperation of the Central Government. Such large-scale developments close to this holy sacred shrine would unquestionably have a good economic influence on the vicinity and the region as a whole. Furthermore, this would have a big influence on tourists, pilgrims, and religious tourism.The specific development strategy for the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine corridor would surely place a significant emphasis on local primary income generation. Additionally, the border district will see a major acceleration of regional growth as well as significant general development. If such a comprehensive development plan for the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine corridor were to be prioritised, it would unquestionably improve the pilgrims’ experience of the temple town. Another important draw would be the straightforward movement of worshipers, pilgrims,and tourists between the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Presently, pilgrims, devotees, and tourists have to pass through congested village roads as well as the underdeveloped highway of Rajouri-Poonch. It would also provide easy access to the pilgrims to take a dip in Pulast Ganga and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva at Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine. To promote religious tourism and increase the number of pilgrims, the Central Government is urged to take the initiative in building the Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine corridor. This is only achievable with the public release of a comprehensive development plan, and package especially for Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine corridor. A better road connectivity, i.e., four lanes from Jammu to Poonch-Mandi (Rajpura), linking Shri Amarnath Yatra Kashmir (pilgrims) to Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine, since Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine provides all-weather connectivity.By constructing this corridor, one of Lord Shiva’s most revered and historic shrines would be connected by a simple pathway for pilgrimage.