Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organizes Pratham Pooja at Holy Cave on auspicious day of “Jyeshtha Purnima”

SRINAGAR, JUNE 14: Shri Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, today performed Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima at Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji, amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organizing Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Amarnath for the peaceful conduct of the Annual Yatra.

The CEO prayed for the smooth conduct of Yatra 2022 and well-being of the people. The CEO welcomed and encouraged the devotees across the country to take part in the 43 days long Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022 which is scheduled to commence from 30th June and shall conclude on 11th August.

SASB has made all requisite arrangements for facilitating safe and hassle free yatra. The holding capacity for yatris has been doubled with respect to previous years, the CEO said.

Special arrangements have been made for virtual Puja, Virtual Hawan & Online Prasad Booking for the devotees. The facility may be availed by visiting the link in www.jksasb.nic.in.

The SASB would perform morning and evening Aarti of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine from 30thJune, 2022 to Shravan Purnima falling on 11th August, 2022. The timing of the Aarti would be 6.00 a.m to 6.30 a.m in the morning and 5.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m in the evening. The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ through live telecast of Morning and Evening Arti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Boards website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based Application which may be downloaded through the link: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath

The CEO, was accompanied by Shri Pandurang Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shri Rahul Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB, Shri Anup Kumar Soni, OSD to CEO and other officers of the Shrine Board; Dr. Piyush Singla Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Shri Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Sh. Akshay Labroo, Director Information & Public Relations Department; Sh. Nikhil Borkar SSP Ganderbal; Sh. Mukesh Khandekar, Sangathan Mantri, North India, VHP; Shri Rajesh Gupta, Working President VHP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh; Shri Sudershan Khajuria, General Secretary, Shri Pawan Kohli President; and Shri Shakti Dutt Sharma, Vice President of Baba Yatri Niyas.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 & 2021 could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.