ACB convicts ex PA

SRINAGAR, June 14: Anti Corruption Court, Srinagar convicts Mohammad Amin Baba, then PA to Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Kashmir in Trap Case: 2 year imprisonment awarded in trap case.

The Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar convicted Mohammad Amin Baba S/o Late Abdul Ahad Baba R/o Buchpora, Srinagar in Case FIR No. 02/2005 of P/S VOK (now ACB). The accused was sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for the period of two years under Section 5 (2) PC Act and one year simple imprisonment under section 161 RPC. The Hon’ble court also pronounced the fine /penalty of Rs. 10000 to the accused in each offence.

The accused Mohammad Amin Baba then in the capacity of PA of Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control had demanded and accepted money to the tune of Rs. 2000 from complainant for affecting his transfer. Accordingly a trap team was constituted and the accused was caught red handed and the bribe money of Rs. 2000 was recovered from his possession in front of independence witnesses.

The PS VOK(now ACB) has successfully caught red-handed the above mentioned accused. After conduction of investigation, presented the charge sheet after obtaining sanction from Govt, before Hon’ble Court for judicial determination.

The Hon’ble Judge Shri C. L Bavoria sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment for the period of two years under Section 5 (2) PC Act and one year simple imprisonment U/S 161 RPC. The Anti Corruption Bureau was represented by Special Public Prosecutor, Shri Ghulam Jeelani and Wajahat Jameel, Public Prosecutor. The case was then investigated by Superintendent of Police Shri Ghulam Qadir Mir.