Shraddha was upset as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ wasn’t originally offered to her: Varun

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said co-star Shraddha Kapoor was destined to come on board “Street Dancer 3D” and she was even upset when she wasn’t originally the offered the film.

Earlier, actor Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the dance film, directed by Remo D’Souza, but left the project.

Varun said before Katrina’s exit, Shraddha told him she wanted to be a part of “Street Dancer 3D”.

“Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ “The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny,” the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

The trio earlier collaborated on 2015’s “ABCD 2”.

Remo said Katrina left the project due to scheduling issues with “Bharat”.

“We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think ‘now what to do’.

“It wasn’t that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for ‘Bharat’ which is why she couldn’t shoot with us. We were a bit tense then,” the director said.

Produced by T-Series and Lizelle D’Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi.

“Street Dancer 3D” is all set to release on January 24. (AGENCIES)