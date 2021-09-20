JAMMU, Sept 20: All essential and non-essential shops can from today remain open till 10pm in Jammu on all days.
As Jammu maintains positivity rate below 0.2% & weekly Case load well below 250 (Criteria laid down by SEC), 2 relaxations are effective today onwards. Night Curfew from 10 pm to 6am. Upper limit on gatherings raised from 25 to 50. No relaxations on CAB, Masks, tweets DC Jammu.
Shops To Remain Open Till 10 PM: DC Jammu
