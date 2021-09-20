Shops To Remain Open Till 10 PM: DC Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 20: All essential and non-essential shops can from today remain open till 10pm in Jammu on all days.

As Jammu maintains positivity rate below 0.2% & weekly Case load well below 250 (Criteria laid down by SEC), 2 relaxations are effective today onwards. Night Curfew from 10 pm to 6am. Upper limit on gatherings raised from 25 to 50. No relaxations on CAB, Masks, tweets DC Jammu.