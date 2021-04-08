Shopian Gunfight: Three unidentified militants killed, operation on

SHOPIAN: At least three unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between militants and government forces in Jan Mohalla main town in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter in which three unidentified militants have been killed.

The official informed that the operation is going on while identification of the militants is also being ascertained. (KNO)