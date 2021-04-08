ED serves notice to Mehbooba Mufti’s mother, asks to appear in Srinagar office on April 15

SRINAGAR: Enforcement Directorate served notice to People’s Democratic party President, Mehbooba Mufti’s mother for her appearance before ED.

Sources said that, the Officials of Enforcement Directorate visited Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence and served notice to her mother, Gulshan Nazir for appearance before ED at their office in Srinagar on April 15, 2021.

People’s Democratic party Senior Leader also confirmed that ED served notice to PDP president’s mother.

Pertinently, ED summoned Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in money laundering case on March 15. However Delhi HC Refuses to stay summons Issued to Mehbooba Mufti in Money Laundering Case. (KNS)