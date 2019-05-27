Shobha Yatra taken out on ‘Shani Jayanti’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 27: An impressive Shobha Yatra was taken out on the occasion of Shani Jayanti with full religious fervour and gaiety here today.

According to the report, a large number of devotees participated in the Shobha Yatra. The Shobha Yatra started from Geeta Bhawan Samba and after passing through Chohatta Chowk, Hari Singh Chowk, Main Bazaar and bus stand culminated back at Geeta Bhawan Samba where a big congregation was held.

Shani’s gravitational power is more than that of the Earth’s. Therefore, when we think good or bad thoughts and make plans, they reach Shani by the strength of his power. In astrological terms, the bad influence is considered as unlucky. But the result of good deeds will be good. Therefore, we must understand God Shani as a friend and not as foe. And for bad deeds, he is Sade Saathi, disaster and an enemy, said Suraj Cheatnaya Maharaaj.

The people en route greeted the Shoba Yatra by showering flowers and the participants enjoyed the trance while chanting the bhajans in praise of Shani Maharaj.

The team unit samba distribute the cold drinks to devote during the Shoba Yatra.

Among others present were Ex. MLA Parkash Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma,Hitesh Divedi, Anil Mankotia, Vikas Mankotia, Vikesh Amba and Aman Gupta.