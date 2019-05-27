PHE daily rated, consolidated workers stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: The daily rated, consolidated and ITI trained workers of PHE Department staged a strong protest demonstration near Press Club here today.

A large number of PHE workers, which are on strike since long assembled at Exhibition Ground near Press Club in the morning. The workers from many Divisions and PHE Sub Divisions of Jammu region under the leadership, Tanveer Hussain held protest and shouted slogans in support of their demands. They were demanding release the pending wages of four years from the Government and their regularization.

Many protesting workers were carrying banners depicting their demands of release of wages and their regularization. They also raised loud slogans against Chief Engineer, Commissioner/ Secretary PHE, I&FC and the concerned Advisor.

Besides Tanveer Hussain, Deepak Gupta and Subash Chander several other trade unionists addressed the gathering and strongly criticized the higher authorities for not releasing their wages for the last over four years. They alleged that neither the Govt completed process of their regularization, nor it released wages of the workers despite assurances even on the floor of the Assembly House and outside by the previous Govt. They alleged that their families have been left for starvation. Even they are unable to pay the school fees of their children and feed them. The Governor’s Administration has also turned a deaf ear towards their plight, they alleged.

They pointed out that there are about 22,000 such workers who await Govt response. They urged upon the Governor and the concerned Advisor to address their long pending issue on humanitarian ground. They warned to further intensify their struggle if their wages were not released.