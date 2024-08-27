Shobha Yatra taken out in Srinagar on Janmashtami

KPs converge at Nunnar to celebrate festival

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 26: Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami today, with the ‘Shobha Yatra’ from Tanki Pora to Lal Chowk being the main attraction.

The procession, which saw significant participation, began at Tanki Pora, passed through several areas, and reached Lal Chowk before returning to Tanki Pora, where it concluded.

Participants expressed their happiness at being able to join the yatra and celebrate their festival with the extensive support of the majority community.

Ved Pal Sharma, who travelled from Jammu to celebrate Janmashtami in Kashmir, shared that after his visit two years ago, he felt compelled to return.

“I came here two years ago and enjoyed it so much that I wanted to return this year to celebrate Janmashtami. The locals are supportive, and it’s because of them that we can celebrate our festivals,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of having a pure heart and praised the renowned brotherhood and hospitality of Kashmir.

Sharma also noted that it is the cooperation of the locals that made the celebration possible. “People should come here; you will find the blessings of the Lord everywhere in Kashmir,” he added.

The Janmashtami celebrations, which mark the birth of Lord Krishna, also saw the participation of several non-local students enrolled in various institutions in Kashmir.

One such student, Tanisha from NIFT, shared her experience: “I am happy that I could celebrate the festival here in Kashmir. I couldn’t go home and was missing the festivities I usually enjoy there, but participating in the celebrations here was truly wonderful.”

The yatra passed through several locations, including Habbakadal, Ganpathyar, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, and Ghanta Ghar, where participants performed traditional Kashmiri dances before moving towards Hari Singh High Street, Jahangir Chowk and back to Tanki Pora.

The administration ensured strict security arrangements along the yatra route to facilitate the movement of devotees. Jubilant participants, especially women, expressed their joy just in front of the Ghanta Ghar, through traditional ‘hikkat,’ praising Lord Krishna.

Another Kashmiri Pandit woman in the procession remarked that she found nothing “odd” in Srinagar, specifically noting the cordial atmosphere and the cooperation of locals in facilitating the procession.

“I feel great being in Kashmir; there is no fear. We don’t feel anything odd and have been able to celebrate openly and freely. This is our Kashmir, and we are all brothers. Muslims are supportive, and they are our brothers,” she said.

Meanwhile, similar celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami were also observed in the Nunnar area of Ganderbal, where a number of Kashmiri Pandits, originally from the district, participated in special prayers.

Kuldeep Kumar Kaul, originally from Nunnar and now living in Jammu, said that he had witnessed the festivity of Janmashtami after decades. “The beauty is that we celebrate this day along with Muslims, and that’s what Kashmir is known for.”

Another Kashmiri Pandit, Dileep Dhar, who took part in the celebrations at Nunnar, said that he had returned to Kashmir for Janmashtami after over 30 years. “We want this tradition to be revived, and we want more and more people, especially Muslims, to participate,” he added.