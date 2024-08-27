Soham receives warm reception in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Soham Kamotra, India’s newest International Master (IM) in chess and the first from Jammu & Kashmir, was given a warm welcome in Jammu. Chess enthusiasts, including senior players and young talents, greeted him with garlands and flowers upon his return from Dubai, where he completed the IM title formalities.

Atul Kumar Gupta, working president of AJKCA, praised Soham’s historic achievement, saying it will inspire young players in J&K. Soham was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000 by his first coach, Vivek, to honour his success.