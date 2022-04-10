Shoba Yatra taken out by Pandits in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday took out Shoba Yatra in Srinagar on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami as the festival was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety.

The Yatra with a group of children dressed in traditional attire was taken out from Kathleshwar temple in Tankipora area in Srinagar and passed through the roads of Habbakadal, Ganpathyar, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jahangir Chowk amid tight security arrangements.

Chanting “Hari Rama Hari Rama” slogans a good number of Kashmiri pandits accompanied the yatra that passed off peacefully.

Security forces were deployed at various points in strength as a precautionary measure, an official said.

President of the Hindu Welfare Society of Kashmir Chunni Lal said that with the taking out of the Shoba Yatra, the nine day Navratri festival concludes.

He said the special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country and Jammu and Kashmir were conducted during all these days. (Agencies)