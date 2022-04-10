Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, April 10: To review the prevalent security situation and measures initiated to counter adversaries’ design, the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, started his three-day visit to the Kashmir valley, informed the officials on Sunday.

The visit has been scheduled between 10 and 12 April.

He interacted with senior officers of the Chinar Corps on Sunday where he lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan.

The Army Commander visited the two formation headquarters engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland. On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.

He reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in Counter-Terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir. The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connects activities which have resulted in an overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

Dwivedi later visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantonment and asked about the well-being of patients admitted there.

The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on April 11 and would interact with the troops deployed on the Line of Control (LoC). (AGENCIES)