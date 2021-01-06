Shivia Hangloo of J&K selected for Civil Services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Shivia Hangloo, daughter of Rakesh Hangloo and Anju Dhar is among those from Jammu and Kashmir who cracked Civil Services examination by securing 20th rank in the Reserve list, declared by the UPSC.

Presently residing at Roop Nagar Jammu and originally from Hangalgund, Kokernag, district Anantnag, she studied at DPS Jammu and did B Tech in Electronics and Communication from PEC University, Chandigarh. She has secured 20th rank in the Reserve list of 89 candidates. For the success, Shivia gave credit to her grandparents, Durga Nath Hangloo and Santosh.

As already reported, Disha Gupta of Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Aditya Sangotra of Pancheri Udhampur and Vivek Pathak of Kathua are other candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who have been declared selected for Civil Services in the UPSC Reserve list.