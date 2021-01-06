EPFO formally launches Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojanaa for J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 6: Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojanaa (ABRY) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir was formally launched here today in a function, hosted by Private Schools Association.

Prasant K, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, inaugurated the event, which was presided over by Kamal Gupta, President of J&K Private Schools Association, Jammu.

Regional PF Commissioner along with Dabinder Singh (Asstt Provident Commissioner, Udhampur) and Hariharan R, Enforcement Officer (EO), RO, Jammu, deliberated about the package of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojanaa (ABRY). They briefed the gathering that ABRYAis enforced from 01/10/20 by the Central Government, which will pay both the employees’ and employers’ share of Provident Fund contribution for a period of 24 months in respect of newly employed and re- employed persons whose wages are less than Rs 15000 and employed in eligible establishments with employees strength 1000 or less.

“Only employees’ share shall be paid by the Central Government in respect of establishments with more than 1000 employees and this scheme will remain open for registration till 30/06/21 and the benefit can be availed only with Aadhar seeded Universal Account Number,” they added.

In response to the queries, Regional PF Commissioner said that the objective of the scheme is to incentivize employers registered with EPFO for giving employment to new employees and re-employing persons from low wage bracket who had lost employment during COVID-19 pandemic from March 01, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Regional PF Commissioner said that the benefits will be admissible even if the ECR is filed beyond the stipulated time, but not later than 60 days of the close of the wage month. However for the period beyond the due date of the payment specified in the EPF scheme, the employer shall have the liability of payment of interest under section 7Q of the EPF and MP Act. 1952, he said adding that employer shall also not book this subsidy from the Central Government as expenditure for establishments or employers for any benefit / exemption / rebate/ concession under any law. In addition to above, he added that employers shall be liable to refund the benefits and face penal action for any incorrect or false information furnished for availing the benefit according to ABRY package.

Ajay Gupta presented welcome address while vote of thanks was presented by Ram Parkash.