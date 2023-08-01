Shiv Sena protests against pre-paid, smart meters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Despite being one of the major electricity producing regions in the country, J&K has been witnessing consistent surge in electricity rates, frequent replacement of meters and installation of prepaid meters have made the Union Territory a testing laboratory.

This was stated by Manish Sahni, Shiv Sena UBT J&K president while leading a protest here today at Lower Roop Nagar.

Sahni remarked that in these times of severe inflation and unemployment, when the public needs relief, the Government continues to put financial burden on their pockets.

“While several other state governments are providing free electricity up to 300 units to their citizens, J&K is charging exorbitant electricity bills from its people,” he said adding: “The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve access to free electricity and water.”

On this occasion, Shiv Sena president for Women Wing, Meenakshi Chhibber; vice president, Balwant Singh; Sanjeev Kohli, president Kamghar Wing, Raj Singh; Mangu Ram, Jagbir, Balbir Singh, Parshotam Singh, S.K Raina, Bittu Bhatt, Sonu, Prem Chand and others were also present in the protest.