Sheikh Hasina Govt has failed to protect rights of minorities : BNP

Dhaka, June 5: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a Major opposition in Bangladesh whose Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Sheikh Hasina’s government has failed to protect the rights of the minority community in Bangladesh.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks at a function organised by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front at Dhakeswari temple premises on Saturday evening.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, we have seen that during the tenure of this government, there have been attacks on Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, their lands, their homes,” he said. Couldn’t save them. ”

“As we see today, many are aware that the report on religious freedom in the United States is very clear today, pointing out that this government has failed to protect the rights of the minority community in Bangladesh. That is the reality, that is the truth.

“The BNP does not believe that there is such a thing as a minority community,” he said. We think that everyone in Bangladesh belongs to the same community. Our country’s leader Begum Khaleda Zia believes in that.

The Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front held a prayer meeting on the occasion of the 41st martyrdom anniversary of the late BNP President Ziaur Rahman. Special prayers were offered for peace to soul of Ziaur Rahman.

The meeting also paid homage to the memory of Gautam Chakraborty, the convener of the late Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “We need to eradicate the undemocratic current in the country so that we can bring back the people’s right to vote, protect human rights, establish peace in this country, we can uproot all the seeds of communalism in this country. By uniting millions of people, let us truly establish the Bangladesh that we dreamt of in 1971. That is why we have to fight, we have to fight to restore democracy. ”

The BNP secretary general pointed out that the government had vehemently detained the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia, deported the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman in a false case, filed false cases against 35 lakh leaders and activists in the country and killed more than one and a half thousand leaders and activists.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the party, addressed the prayer meeting, which was chaired by Amales Das Apur, co-secretary for religious affairs of the party and conducted by Tarun Dey, leader of the youth party.

Bijan Kumar Sarkar, Member of Advisory Council of BNP Chairperson, Central Leader Jayant Kumar Kund, Sushil Barua, Arpana Roy, Ramesh Dutt, Debashish Madhu, Milton Boudh, Joydev, Former Commissioner Mir Ashraf Ali Azam, Mosharraf Hossain Khokon and one of the BNP Chairperson Abdus Sattar and Press Wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan were present.

