Shehnaz Ganai, Rohit Shastri call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Former MLC, Dr Shehnaz Ganai, today called on LG Manoj Sinha and extended gratitude to him for sanctioning a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Poonch District.

In a statement, Ganai said that only a few months ago, she had raised the demand for a KV school with the LG “and the sanctioning of KV is a testament to the commitment of the LG Administration in bolstering the educational infrastructure in the region.”

During the meeting, Dr Ganai stressed the need for completion of ongoing developmental works and urged the LG to personally oversee the matter of timely pension disbursements to the pensioners whose grievances have been amplified by delays in receiving their due payments.

She also called for an uninterrupted power supply in remote areas of Poonch District.

Dr Ganai also requested the LG for swift completion of the Jammu-Poonch stretch of the highway as according to her, the construction work has been causing a lot of hardships to the people living close to the highway.

She also requested for the critical need of a consistent supply of essential commodities, with a special emphasis on ration, kerosene, and other fundamental necessities, in view of the approaching harsh weather conditions.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues pertaining to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit language in J&K.

Sandeep Kumar Raina, Bharat Petroleum LPG incharge J&K and Ladakh met the Lt Governor and shared with him the endeavours of the Bharat Petroleum for the expansion of LPG storage and Bottling plants in the region.