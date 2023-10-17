Div Com reviews progress on Delhi-Katra Expressway, Ring Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and officers of NHAI to review the progress of work on Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway project and Jammu Ring Road Project.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma; Regional Officer NHAI, Chief Engineer JPDCL, ACR Reasi, Project Directors of NHAI and other concerned officers.

The Div Com thoroughly examined the progress of work on the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway and the Jammu Ring Road Project. It was informed that work was in progress in all executed packages.

The Div Com also reviewed land acquisition, disbursement of compensation. He instructed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to resolve land issues, bottlenecks if any on priority for smooth execution of work on prestigious road projects. He also directed them for completing the disbursement of land acquisition compensation in a time-bound manner.

It was informed that most of the land issues have been resolved while the Div Com instructed NHAI officers to stay in regular touch with concerned Deputy Commissioners for resolving minor pending issues. NHAI officers were asked to expedite the pace of work on Delhi-Katra expressway for its time bound completion.

The Div Com took strong note of slow progress on package falls in Reasi district and instructed Project Director to engage more men and machinery for expeditious progress.

He stressed the need for the proper maintenance of surfaces where work has been executed to facilitate smooth traffic movement on the National Highway.

While reviewing Ring Road the Div Com directed Chief Engineer JPDCL for early shifting of power line coming in the alignment of the Ring Road project at Jagti.