Sheetal reviews progress on RDD projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Sheetal Nanda today convened a meeting to review performance of RDD under various developmental schemes being implemented in Jammu division.

The meeting took physical and financial review for works taken up under MGNERGA, Pradhan Mantri Awass Yojana (Grameen), Sansad Adharsh Gram Yojona (SAGY) and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA); besides other departmental concerns were also taken up in the meeting.

Among others, Director General Rural Development Jammu, Rehana Batul, Additional Secretary RDD&PR Dept, Additional District Development Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners Development of Jammu, Project officers IWMP, Engineers of REW of Jammu Division, District Panchayat Officers besides other senior officers of planning and concerned departments attended the meeting.

While reviewing the progress under MGNREGA, Secretary RDD asked all concerned officers to gear up efforts to achieve 100% Person Day’s generation against the projected targets particularly in the districts which are lagging, so that objective of MGNREGA Scheme could be achieved. She also advised the ACDs to revise and project realistic targets, taking into account all seasonal, other factors/constraints, which may come into play for each district.

With regards to the works completed since inception in MIS, the ACDs were directed to close all languishing projects and ensure regular updating of projects’ physical completion status and financial completion status on the software.

Besides, it was asserted that cent percent geo-tagging of the works be ensured, in the division.

Also, ACDs were instructed to ensure that Fund Transfer Orders for wage and material claim be generated within 8 days and payments be made within 15 days as per stipulations of the Act.

She stressed on all the concerned officers to ensure that all new development works are taken up through approval of the respective Gram Sabhas. She asserted that Gram Sabhas should be sensitized about their responsibilities and modalities of the GIS plan explained to them to achieve effective development activity at ground level.

She also directed for viable locations to be identified in the districts for utilization as Rural Haats to facilitate locals by providing them a common space to showcase and sell the native produce of the area, be it agricultural, horticultural, handicrafts etc.

While reviewing the progress under PMAY (G) all ACDs were asked to complete the houses as per the allotted targets strictly following the timeline as per the guidelines, and achieve 100 percent completion against the predefined target.

The Secretary RDD directed fast pacing the implementation of various departmental schemes so that the socio-economic landscape of the rural areas gets the requisite fillip.