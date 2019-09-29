Shat Chandi Maha Yagya commences at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 29: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji commenced today on the auspicious occasion of beginning of Navratras amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies. The Maha Yagya, which is performed at the Holy Cave Shrine during Navratras for peace and prosperity, will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami.

K. K. Sharma, Member Shrine Board; Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Naresh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan; and other officers of the Shrine Board and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that like in the past, the Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Atka and the area surrounding it have been profusely decorated with flowers.

The Shrine Board has made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during Navratras.

These arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the track leading to the Shrine, sanitation and cleanliness, availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s Bhojanalayas, etc.