Sharp rise in Jammu temp in 3 days, landslide blocks Thannamandi road

‘Dry weather in region from June 24 to 28’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 23: A sharp rise of nearly 6 degrees Celsius in temperature has been experienced in Jammu during past three days, with Samba remaining hottest place in the region with 43.9 deg C temperature on Sunday, while MeT office has predicted dry and hot weather conditions from June 24 to 28, in the plains of Jammu region.

Due to rain and landslides, Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Poonch road remained closed for some time today while several hilly areas of Jammu region and parts of Kashmir, including Kokernag, Qazigund, Gulmarg and Pahalgam experienced rainfall.

A MeT spokesman said that Samba in Jammu region recorded a highest temperature of 43.9 deg C on Sunday and minimum temperature of 26.0 deg C, followed by 42.0 deg C Mirpur town of PoJK.

Jammu City recorded a maximum temperature of 41.0 deg C on Sunday which was 3.4 deg above normal. The City recorded 39.7 deg C temperature on Saturday and 35.6 deg C on Friday. A sharp rise in temperature of nearly six degrees was recorded in the winter capital in just past three days.

Kathua recorded a day temperature of 39.8 deg C temperature and a night temperature of 27.4 deg C, which is highest night temperature in the region on Sunday, followed by Jammu which recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 deg C today.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Udhampur recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 deg C on Sunday, holy township of Katra 38.0 deg C, tourist resort Bhderwah 27.2 degrees, Batote 29.8 while highway town of Banihal registered maximum 32.0 deg C temperature on Sunday.

Bhaderwah town recorded a night temperature of 14.5 deg C, Katra 24.2 deg, Batote 17.2 while Banihal town had 14.4 deg C temperature on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius and minimum 15.7 deg on Sunday; Pahalgam a maximum temperature of 25.2 and minimum 9.6 deg C; Ski-resort Gulmarg a day temperature of 18.4 deg C and night temperature of 7.6 deg Celsius today.

Highway town of Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 deg C and minimum 12.4 deg; Kokernag maximum 27.4 deg and minimum 12.4 while Kupwara town a maximum temperature of 26.2 deg C and minimum 13.6 deg C on Sunday.

Leh town in UT of Ladakh recorded a maximum temperature of 16.4 deg C and minimum 5.0 deg C today; Kargil a day temperature of 20.2 deg C and night 1.8 deg C while Drass recorded a maximum temperature of 16.6 deg C and minimum 0.0 deg Celsius on Sunday.

The MeT official has predicted dry and hot weather conditions in most places/plains of Jammu region from June 24 to 28. He said mainly clear to partly cloudy weather will be witnessed in most part sof J&K during these days. However, light rain/thundershowers at isolated places in hilly areas can not be ruled out, he added.

The official further forecast possibility of brief spell of rain/thundershowers at few places during late evening on Sunday. He said there was also possibility of fresh spell of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places on June 29-30. Again, on July 1 and 2, the MeT predicted spell of rain/ thunderstorm at many places of the region.

Meanwhile, reports from Rajouri said that due to rain, landslide took place on the road near Dera Ki Gali between Thannamandi and Bafliaz on Rajouri-Thannamandi-Surankote-Poonch road during the day today. Scores of vehicles remained stranded for over 2-3 hours on the road.

Later, road construction company engaged two machines and cleared the road and restored it for the movement of vehicles. The people alleged that due to road widening exercise the landslide took place.