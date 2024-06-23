Honouring Sacrifices through Education

The CRPF has taken a commendable step towards securing the future of the children of its slain and decorated personnel. The initiative, which involves partnerships with 31 universities-22 of which are in Tamil Nadu-aims to provide these children with opportunities in technical education fields such as artificial intelligence, computer science, and electronics. This effort not only recognises the ultimate sacrifices made by these brave soldiers but also paves the way for a brighter future for their families. Under this scheme, the deserving children of CRPF personnel can gain admission to prestigious technical institutions with a full waiver of tuition fees. The families only need to cover the hostel and mess charges, significantly reducing the financial burden on them. This initiative prioritises the children of those killed in action, followed by those who were disabled and others who died on duty, among other categories.

Few students have already been admitted to prestigious institutes under the scheme. This initiative is part of broader welfare measures aimed at ensuring an assured future for the families of CRPF personnel. The move demonstrates the force’s commitment to its personnel and their families, offering them support and opportunities even after their loved ones have laid down their lives for the nation. Institutions like SRM University and many others have shown a commendable spirit of social responsibility. With 297 seats available across various institutes and a substantial tuition fee waiver amounting to approximately Rs 18-20 lakh per course, this initiative is both expansive and impactful. It not only alleviates financial stress but also honours the sacrifices of CRPF personnel by ensuring their children receive the education and opportunities they deserve. The CRPF’s initiative is a model of how institutions can collaborate to support those who serve the nation. It sets a precedent for other organisations and highlights the importance of providing continuous support to the families of our brave soldiers, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten and their legacies live on through their children.