Sharika Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Har Navmi (Sharika Jayanti) was celebrated with great religious fervour and festivities at Hari Parbat Srinagar, Kashmir and Dhok Paloura Jammu today. This festival holds great religious significance for entire Kashmiri Pandit community as this place is the origin of Kashmir’s emergence as a human habitat.

Festivities started on Aashad Shukla Paksha Saptmi. Hawan was started on Aashad Shukla Paksha Ashtami which culminated on the Sharika Jayanti today.

Kashmiri Pandits from all over India, abroad and Valley including the devotees from rest of India thronged Hari Parbat to seek the blessings of Jagat Amba Mata Sharika on the occasion.

Shree Shree Jagat Amba Sharika Chakrehswar Sanstha had organised the celebration at Srinagar and Jammu.

It may be recalled that after religious cleansing from the Valley in 1990, the Kashmiri Pandits have constructed a replica of the Chakreshwar in Jammu also.

At both places Pushpa Archana and offering of Chot (sacrificial food) was performed as per tradition.

In Hari Parbat Srinagar, Huge Silver Chhatra was offered to Jagat Amba Mata Charika under the patronship of the Sanstha.

In order to apprise the young generation and the nation at large about the contribution of great stalwarts towards the upgradation and historical importance of the Hari Parbat, Kashmiri Pandit place consciousnes,Tantric aesthetics of the Hari Parbat and the importance rituals as per Laugakshi Graha Sutras; portraits of great stalwarts were installed in the Hari Parbat. These included Jyotshi Keshav Bhat Shastri of Rainawari ,Srinagar and Pandit Neel Kanth Nehru associated with Hari Parbat.

The entire festival of Sharika Jayanti was patronised by Ranjeet Gurkha, president of the Sanstha.

He said,” Sanstha is committed for the overall development of the temple and safeguarding its properties in both Srinagar and Jammu with a focus on community development with the blessings of Mata Sharika. Prayers were held for the empowerment and return of the Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland Kashmir with security of their rights, he said. The traditional Sanatan Flag of Jagat Amba Sharika at Hari Parbat was hoisted to seek her blessings for all humanity”

B L Jalali, president, Rainawari Kashmiri Pandit Committee (RKPAC) along with members of RKPAC and J K Khar a renowned scholar of Shastras was also present on the occasion. Traditional Prasad was also served to the devotees.

Meanwhile, a grand function was held at Kheer Bhawani Manzgam in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district under the leadership of the president of Sanstha, Kuldeep Raina to celebrate the Har Ashtami on Monday. A large number of devotees thronged the shrine to participate in the function.