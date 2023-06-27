Dr Hakeem joins Ivy Hospital Amritsar as Medical Oncology Consultant

Excelsior Correspondent

AMRITSAR, June 27: Dr Hakeem Ansar Hussain, who has expertise in the field of oncology, with a specialization in solid and liquid malignancies in both adult and pediatric patients, has joined Ivy Hospital Amritsar as Consultant Medical Oncology.

Dr Hussain completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Srinagar and further pursued his MD Medicine and DM Oncology from SKIMS, Srinagar. With over ten years of experience, Dr Hakeem has earned a stellar reputation for his compassionate approach towards patient care and his dedication to providing the best possible treatment outcomes.

Sanjay Roy, facility head Ivy Hospital, Amritsar stated, “Dr Hussain’s expertise in the field of oncology, particularly in Hematopoietic Stem Cell transplantation, will greatly benefit our patients. Dr Hakeem is known for his exceptional skills, kindness, and commitment to improving the lives of those battling cancer.”

“Dr Hussain will play a crucial role in providing comprehensive and personalized care to patients with various types of cancers. His proficiency in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation will further enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions to patients in need,” Roy stated.

He said Dr Hussain’s appointment at Ivy Hospital Amritsar reflects the Institution’s continued efforts to attract renowned medical professionals and strengthen its position as a leading healthcare provider. “The Hospital remains committed to offering advanced medical services, state-of-the-art facilities, and compassionate care to the community it serves,” he added.