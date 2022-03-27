Sham urges people to cherish, preserve Sanskrit Language

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 27: Senior BJP leader and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma today weighed in on the importance of the Indian traditional language, Sanskrit and called on the citizens to cherish and preserve the same.

“Sanskrit is not only the language of rituals but also the mother of Sanatan Dharma and culture,” the former Minister said while addressing a function which was held under the joint aegis of Srikailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust at Government Higher Secondary School, Ghordi (Udhampur) in connection with birth centenary year of Dr Pandit Uttam Chand Pathak Shastri.

He was the chief guest of the function which was organized with the objective of promotion and expansion of Sanskrit language throughout the year, “Gehe Gehe Sanskritam” in the whole UT. Describing the antiquity of Sanskrit language, Sham said that Sanskrit has emerged on the world stage as the most accurate language of space. He said all the people of J&K should have knowledge of Sanskrit language along with the local dialect of their area.

Other guests present on the occasion were K K Sharma (Director Agriculture Jammu), SSP Shakti Pathak, Mahant Rohit Shastri (Pradhan Shrikailakh Astrology and Vedic Institute Trust), Professor Sharad Chand Sharma (Chairman of English Department, Central Sanskrit University Jammu Campus) and Acharya Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay (Principal Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Vishwasthali).

Speaking on the occasion, Shakti Pathak while highlighting the present status of Sanskrit language in J&K and the necessary points for fundamental improvement in it, said that Sanskrit is necessary to maintain life and to preserve culture.

Chairman of the centenary year organizing committee, Prof J P Sharma said that Sanskrit should be the language of our practice while guest of honor Dr K K Sharma said that Sanskrit is the oldest and living language of the world.

Prof Sharad Chand Sharma in his speech mentioned the entire life story of Shastri ji. Mahant Rohit Shastri called upon the Sanskrit scholars and youth in Ghordi to move forward, emphasizing that the study and teaching work of Sanskrit language should be conducted across the UT.