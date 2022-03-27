New Industrial Scheme attracted lot of investment in J&K: Thakur

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Mar 27: A daylong conclave on ‘Hospitality & Tourism-2022 & Beyond’ was organized by Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) in association with Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK) and Federation of Hotels, Restaurants, Industry & Commerce of Jammu Region (FHRICJR).

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce J&K, Thakur Ranjan Parkash while speaking on the occasion said: “We had set a target of 50,000 investments in J&K till 2023-24 but we will achieve this target in 2021-22 itself and it is more than three times the investment J&K got in last 70 years.”

Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal; Managing Director J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Syed F. Ahmed; Deputy Commissioner Food Safety Division Jammu, Sanjeev Gupta; Deputy Director Tourism Publicity & Adventure, Naresh Kumar; SDM Katra, Angrez Singh; Assistant Commissioner Food Safety; Assistant Director Tourism, Ambika Bali; president HRANI, Surinder Kumar Jaiswal; former president FHRAI, Girish Oberoi; president HRAK & FHRICJR, Rakesh Wazir; Wyndham (Ramada), Regional Director (Head South Asia), Nikhil Sharma; HRANI’s Honrary Secretary, Amarveer Singh; joint secretary, Rattandeep Singh Anand; general secretary, Renu Thapiliyal; Former Minister, Jugal Kishore Sharma; Katra Chamber of Commerce president, Virender Kesar; president Hotel & Restaurant Association Patnitop, Kushal Magotra and others were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion the award function was also held and award of Hospitality Leader of Katra was given to Rakesh Wazir, president HRAK/ FHRICJR; Best Luxury Hotel-Jammu award was given to Radisson Blu while Best Luxury Hotel-Katra award was given to Welcom Hotel and Best Leisure Hotel-Katra award was bagged by The White Hotel.

Apart from this Best Business Hotel-Jammu award was given to Trans Asia Hotels Pvt. Ltd, Best Chain Hotel-Jammu award was bagged by Viraj Sarovar Portico while Best Chain Hotel-Katra award was given to Lemon Tree Katra, the Best Hotel Mid Scale (Katra) award was bagged by Hotel Asia Shripati, Katra, Best Boutique Hotel-Katra award was given to The Grand Sharan, Best Restaurant-Jammu award was given to Eden-Botanic Kitchen & Bubbly, Best Restaurant-Multi Cuisine Katra award was given to Madhuban and the Best General Manager award was bagged by Kuldeep Sharma of Country Resort, Katra.

Girish Oberoi delivered vote of thanks while welcome address was delivered by president HRANI, Surinder Kumar Jaiswal and Renu Thapliyal conducted the proceedings of the programme.