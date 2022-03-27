Div Com reviews annual achievements of beneficiary oriented schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the implementation and annual achievements of flagship beneficiary oriented schemes, at a meeting with the Heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division districts.

The Div Com reviewed in detail the achievements made in the districts under each scheme being implemented by the Rural Development Department, Panchayati Raj, Urban Local Bodies, FCS&CA, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Sericulture, Health & Family Welfare, School Education, KVIB, Industries and Commerce, EDI, ICDS, Handloom & Handicrafts, NRLM, Fisheries, Animal Husbandary, Sheep Husbandry etc.

The Heads of Departments gave a detailed presentation on the respective schemes and apprised the Div Com about the latest status.

The Div Com asked the Rural Development Department to ensure clearance of the material liabilities under MGNREGA within the current financial year.

The Div Com exhorted the officers to work in a missionary mode so that benefits of the department schemes aimed at upliftment of weaker sections, old and infirm, differently abled persons and students percolate down to the masses. He also stressed on the need to sensitize ZEOs, CEOs regarding scholarship schemes and to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Taking note of pending Adhaar seeding, the Div Com instructed the concerned to ensure 100% Adhaar seeding of Kisan Credit Card holders and the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

The Div Com said that flagship schemes like MUDRA, PMMSY, IHHL and PMSAVA Nidhi are aimed to improve the living condition of poor people in the UT especially in rural areas. “The schemes specifically envisage providing employment and living shelters to the poorest of poor, therefore, the implementing agencies must focus on their implementation in the right spirit of these programmes,” he added.

He called upon the concerned officials to put in dedicated efforts to ensure 100 percent saturation of the Beneficiary-Oriented schemes in the districts with special focus on achieving cent percent coverage.

He stressed on the officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the Welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that maximum eligible beneficiaries can reap the benefits.

The Div Com also instructed the DCs to closely monitor the implementation by holding regular review meetings. He also instructed them to resolve the issues, if any, to realize optimal results.

The meeting was attended in person by the Directors of FCS&CA, Industries, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, Social Welfare, Rural Development Department, Urban Local Bodies, School Education Department besides senior functionaries of Health, Sericulture, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, NRLM, KVIB, Fisheries and other concerned departments while all the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division alongwith District officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.